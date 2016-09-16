UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Divests two businesses to focus on global core brands
* Says has sold Spring USA, a U.S. based provider of foodservice equipment, to affiliate of ShoreView Industries
* Earlier, as announced on Sept. 13, entered into an agreement to divest its European Ebertsankey plastics pottery business to Good(s)Factory BV
* Divestments will generate a positive effect on cash flow in H2 2016
* Divestments are not expected to have a significant impact on Fiskars' financial position or results during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.