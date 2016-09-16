Sept 16 Electra Partners
* Announces £266 million ipo of hollywood bowl group plc
* Based on offer price, electra private equity plc's equity
and debt investments in hollywood bowl have a value of
£217million
* This is equivalent to an increase in electra's nav of 126
pence per share
* Will hold approximately 18% of issued ordinary share
capital of hollywood bowl with a valuation at offer price of £42
million
* Upon admission of its shares to main market of london
stock exchange on 21 september 2016, hollywood bowl will have a
market value of £240 million
* Is expected to receive cash proceeds of £153 million from
sale of its equity investment as well as repayment of £22
million of debt instruments issued by hollywood bowl
* Total equity return for electra is 3.1x in cash plus a
further 0.8x in shares, totalling 3.9x and an irr of over 90%.
Source text for Eikon: