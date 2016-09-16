Sept 16 Electra Partners

* Announces £266 million ipo of hollywood bowl group plc

* Based on offer price, electra private equity plc's equity and debt investments in hollywood bowl have a value of £217million

* This is equivalent to an increase in electra's nav of 126 pence per share

* Will hold approximately 18% of issued ordinary share capital of hollywood bowl with a valuation at offer price of £42 million

* Upon admission of its shares to main market of london stock exchange on 21 september 2016, hollywood bowl will have a market value of £240 million

* Is expected to receive cash proceeds of £153 million from sale of its equity investment as well as repayment of £22 million of debt instruments issued by hollywood bowl

* Total equity return for electra is 3.1x in cash plus a further 0.8x in shares, totalling 3.9x and an irr of over 90%.