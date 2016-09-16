BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Kroger Co
* Kroger Co Group VP Kevin Dougherty reports open market sale of 31,000 shares of co's common stock on Sept 15 at $31.05 per share - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2cBSxDI) Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.