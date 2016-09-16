Sept 16 Northwest Arm Capital Inc

* Says entered into an arm's length definitive option agreement with Altius Resources Inc.

* Company expects to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 5 million common shares at a price of $0.25 per share

* Northwest Arm Capital Inc. announces proposed qualifying transaction

* Property is comprised of two separate claim groups totaling 688 claims and 172 square kilometers in central Newfoundland

* Says upon completion of qualifying transaction, Altius will become an insider of company