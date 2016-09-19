Sept 19 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched
its new branding and packaging
* As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first
half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half
of last year
* We expect volumes to improve in second half of year
* In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four
key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight,
will be ahead of last year
* This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with
last year
* In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within
category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors
during period
* Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer
reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign
* We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and
our expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be
lower than that seen in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)