Sept 19 Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched its new branding and packaging

* As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half of last year

* We expect volumes to improve in second half of year

* In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight, will be ahead of last year

* This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with last year

* In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors during period

* Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign

* We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be lower than that seen in 2015