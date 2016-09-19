CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Sept 19 Jenoptik AG :
* Jenoptik receives additional order from Raytheon worth just under 4 million euros ($4.46 million)
* Order from Raytheon includes power generators, which supply radar and launcher systems of missile defense system with electrical power Source text - bit.ly/2coKD1o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.