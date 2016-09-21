BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 Adveo Group International SA :
* Announces admission of promissory note program of up to 50.0 million euros ($55.7 million) to alternative fixed income market (MARF) with Banco Sabadell as an arranger
* The aim of the program is to diversify the sources of company's financing
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis