BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
Sept 21 Aves One AG :
* Effective sept. 21, 2016 Peter Kampf and and Jürgen Bauer are appointed to the board for the period of three years
* At the same time Daniel L. Grosch steps down from the board
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017