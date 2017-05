Sept 21 Bio Gate AG :

* Confirms forecast for 2016

* In H1 an increase in sales of nearly 30 percent to more than 2.0 million euros (py: 1.6 million euros)

* H1 net income improved significantly by almost 0.5 million euros and amounted to around 0.1 million euros

* H1 EBITDA of more than 0.2 million euros versus loss 0.1 million euros year ago