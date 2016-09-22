BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Astral Asia Bhd :
* Aug crude palm oil total production output 1,067 m/t; Aug FFB total production output 5,401 m/t;
* Aug palm kernel total production output 283 m/t Source (bit.ly/2dcVIFT) Further company coverage:
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.