Sept 22 Novatel Wireless Inc :
* Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile
broadband (MIFI) business for $50,000,000
* Novatel wireless will sell to TCL its mobile broadband
business for a cash payment of $50 million payable at closing
* After closing of transaction, ctrack is expected to
account for approximately 70 pct of total corporate revenue.
* Commencing in q1 after closing of TCL deal, estimate that
newco will be generating approximately $90 million in annualized
revenues
* Each share of Novatel wireless will automatically convert
into an equivalent corresponding share of common stock of newco
* Estimate NEWCO will be generating annual non-gaap gross
margin of more than 60 pct and annual adjusted EBITDA margin of
approximately 10 pct
* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in q1 of 2017.
* Intends to undertake a holding company restructuring which
will result in newco owning all of capital stock of Novatel
wireless
* Newly-Formed unit of NEWCO and an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of Novatel Wireless will be merged with and into
Novatel Wireless
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: