Sept 22 Novatel Wireless Inc :

* Novatel Wireless enters into agreement to sell its mobile broadband (MIFI) business for $50,000,000

* Novatel wireless will sell to TCL its mobile broadband business for a cash payment of $50 million payable at closing

* After closing of transaction, ctrack is expected to account for approximately 70 pct of total corporate revenue.

* Commencing in q1 after closing of TCL deal, estimate that newco will be generating approximately $90 million in annualized revenues

* Each share of Novatel wireless will automatically convert into an equivalent corresponding share of common stock of newco

* Estimate NEWCO will be generating annual non-gaap gross margin of more than 60 pct and annual adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 10 pct

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in q1 of 2017.

* Intends to undertake a holding company restructuring which will result in newco owning all of capital stock of Novatel wireless

* Newly-Formed unit of NEWCO and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novatel Wireless will be merged with and into Novatel Wireless