Sept 27 TrueCar Inc:

* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,410,000 units in September, down by 2.3 percent from a year ago

* September SAAR for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.4 million units for month, down from an 18.0 million-unit SAAR a year ago

* Total used auto sales, including franchise and independent dealerships and private-party transactions, may reach 3.2 million for September, down 1.9 percent