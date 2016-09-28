BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
* Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 MTN Group Ltd :
* JSE: MTN - MTN Nigeria Strongly Refutes Allegations Of Improper Repatriation Of Funds
* Attention has been drawn to various media reports containing allegations of improper repatriation of money out of Nigeria by MTN Nigeria
* MTNN CEO Ferdi Moolman says "Allegations made against MTNN are completely unfounded and without any merit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.