* JSE: MTN - MTN Nigeria Strongly Refutes Allegations Of Improper Repatriation Of Funds

* Attention has been drawn to various media reports containing allegations of improper repatriation of money out of Nigeria by MTN Nigeria

* MTNN CEO Ferdi Moolman says "Allegations made against MTNN are completely unfounded and without any merit"