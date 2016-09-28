Sept 28 FIH Mobile Ltd

* Long Ample and Mango International entered into note purchase agreement

* Unit Long Ample Limited, Mango International Group Ltd, certain existing shareholders of mango international entered into share subscription agreement

* Long Ample agreed to purchase, and Mango International agreed to issue, a convertible note in principal amount of us$60 million

* Mango International agreed to issue 7.2 million mango shares at aggregate subscription price of $3.25 million and 6 million mango shares at aggregate subscription price of $50 million