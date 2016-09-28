BRIEF-Cisco Systems Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
Sept 28 FIH Mobile Ltd
* Long Ample and Mango International entered into note purchase agreement
* Unit Long Ample Limited, Mango International Group Ltd, certain existing shareholders of mango international entered into share subscription agreement
* Long Ample agreed to purchase, and Mango International agreed to issue, a convertible note in principal amount of us$60 million
* Mango International agreed to issue 7.2 million mango shares at aggregate subscription price of $3.25 million and 6 million mango shares at aggregate subscription price of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a new distribution agreement with construction and surveying supplier Hixon Mfg & Supply Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: