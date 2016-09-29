Sept 29 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority:
* Launched market study into digital comparison tools (DCT)
to see how they are working for consumers, business and the
economy
* Digital comparison tools range from price comparison
websites (PCWS) to smartphone apps
* Study will address what consumers expect from DCT and the
impact of DCTs on competition between suppliers listed on them
* Study will also consider the concerns sometimes expressed
about DCTS
* Study will address how effectively DCTS compete with each
other and the effectiveness of existing regulatory approaches to
DCTS
* Study will explore the role of DCTs in 4 case study
sectors: broadband, home insurance, credit cards and flights
* Must announce within 6 months whether it intends to refer
the market for phase 2 investigation and must publish its report
within 12 months
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dgjg9o]
(Bengaluru Newsroom)