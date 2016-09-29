Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 29 Transtec AG :
* Says cuts 2016 forecast
* Says now expects slight fall in sales in 2016 versus previous forecast for slight rise
* Says expects negative EBITDA due to special one-offs
* H1 revenues decreased by approximately 2 pct below the previous year. The preliminary operating result (EBITDA) of -1.1 million euros ($1.24 million) was significantly below expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.