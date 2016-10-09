BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 10 Crowd Mobile Ltd :
* Crowd Mobile & Viacom announce strategic partnership
* Crowd Mobile & Viacom International Media Networks announce strategic partnership
* Two-Year strategic agreement gives Crowd Mobile a license to leverage a selection of VIMN's brands for new app development
* Has negotiated a revenue share agreement for VIMN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.