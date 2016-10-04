Oct 4 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Launches a new share buy-back programme

* New share buy-back programme of up to 730,000 shares (10 pct of total shares issued) for purpose of cancellation by way of a capital reduction

* It will begin on Thursday, 6 October 2016 and will be terminated no later than 23 June 2019