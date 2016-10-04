Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Oct 4 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Launches a new share buy-back programme
* New share buy-back programme of up to 730,000 shares (10 pct of total shares issued) for purpose of cancellation by way of a capital reduction
* It will begin on Thursday, 6 October 2016 and will be terminated no later than 23 June 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2cPbxwJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events