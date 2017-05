Oct 6 Orient Cement Ltd:

* Orient Cement Ltd says appproved acquisition of Nigrie cement grinding unit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

* Orient Cement Ltd says deal for a consideration of 5 billion rupees

* To acquire 281 million shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd from Jaiprakash Associates

* To acquire 752 shares of Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd from nominee of Jaiprakash Associates Source text: (bit.ly/2dMRX5X) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom)