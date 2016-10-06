Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
Oct 6 Coupa Software Inc :
* Coupa Software Inc's shares open at $35 in debut, above IPO price of $18 per share
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
May 17 Italy's transport minister Graziano Delrio says on Wednesday: