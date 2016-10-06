Oct 6 CVR Energy Inc :

* On September 30, 2016, co's units entered into an ABL credit agreement - SEC filing

* ABL credit facility is a senior secured asset based revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $50.0 million

* ABL credit facility has an incremental facility, which permits an increase in borrowings of up to $25.0 million Source text: [bit.ly/2e6IidL] Further company coverage: