Oct 7 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Airtel to offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus in India on October 7, 2016 Source text:

Bharti Airtel today announced that it will offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the best, most advanced iPhone ever, featuring an all-new advanced camera system, dust and water resistant design, stereo speaker system and the A10 Fusion chip which is the most powerful chip on any smartphone while delivering the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

