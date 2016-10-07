BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Oct 7 A2Z Infra Engineering:
* Contract from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam for design, engineering, supply, erection, testing, commissioning of deposit work of SAIL
* Total contract price of the work shall be aggregating to INR 960 million Source text: (bit.ly/2dxJBDI) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct