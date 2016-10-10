Oct 10 Cairn India Ltd

* Cairn India says Q2 average gross production across assets was stable at 196,399 boepd

* Cairn India says Q2 gross production from rajasthan was marginally higher by 0.5% q-o-q to 167,699 boepd

* Cairn India says half year average gross production across assets was steady at 196,629 boepd Source text: bit.ly/2d1Ucp2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)