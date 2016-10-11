BRIEF-Quabit to propose capital increase from reserves for shareholder remuneration
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
Oct 11 Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd
* Colour Life Services Group Co - Shenzhen Colour Life, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share transfer agreement with purchaser
* It is expected that group will realise a gain on disposal of approximately RMB9 million
* Colour Life Services - Pursuant to agreement Shenzhen Colour Life agreed to transfer entire registered capital in target company to purchaser for RMB13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
DUBLIN, May 23 The pace at which Irish lenders are reducing non-performing loans is too slow and new strategies are needed to lower the stock from a still elevated 17.5 percent of all loan books, the governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.