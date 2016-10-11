Oct 11 Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd

* Colour Life Services Group Co - Shenzhen Colour Life, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share transfer agreement with purchaser

* It is expected that group will realise a gain on disposal of approximately RMB9 million

* Colour Life Services - Pursuant to agreement Shenzhen Colour Life agreed to transfer entire registered capital in target company to purchaser for RMB13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: