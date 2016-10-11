Oct 11 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :

* FY net income group share 7.2 million euros ($8.06 million) versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* FY current operating income 14.0 million euros versus 12.7 million euros year ago

* Announces dividend of 0.26 euro per share

* Aims for overall growth for every year between 10 and 15 pct with an increase in operating margin similar to that activity