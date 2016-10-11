BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
Oct 11 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :
* FY net income group share 7.2 million euros ($8.06 million) versus 6.8 million euros year ago
* FY current operating income 14.0 million euros versus 12.7 million euros year ago
* Announces dividend of 0.26 euro per share
* Aims for overall growth for every year between 10 and 15 pct with an increase in operating margin similar to that activity Source text: bit.ly/2dSRlfG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets