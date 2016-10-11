Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns provisional (P)A1 rating to Saudi Arabia's proposed medium-term note program

* Moody's - Saudi Arabia exhibits somewhat greater limitations of fiscal policy, weaker fiscal stance compared to GCC peers with fiscal strength assessment of "very high"

* Moody's - Saudi Arabia's rating is supported by "very high" economic and fiscal strengths, which, despite low oil prices, still remain relatively strong Source : (bit.ly/2dHFfb0)