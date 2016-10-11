BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
Oct 12 Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd :
* On 11 october 2016, independent commission against corruption of Hong Kong conducted a search at premises
* Investigation has no material adverse impact to group and business and operations of group remain normal
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on GEM with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 October 2016
* Company provided certain records and agreements for purpose of an ICAC investigation
* Neither company itself nor any director or staff member of company is subject of investigation
* Save as disclosed above, board is not aware of any other unpublished inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
* Convalo Health International - executed management services agreement with operating partner to operate co's 18-bed detox, residential center located California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: