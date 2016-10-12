Oct 12 PolyMet Mining Corp :

* PolyMet expands financing to US$30 million

* PolyMet Mining Corp- company intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to advance its northmet project

* PolyMet Mining Corp says has expanded its previously-announced private placement to approximately 26 million units, at a price of US$0.75 per unit

* PolyMet Mining Corp - shareholder has informed it intends to purchase an additional about 14 million units for gross proceeds of approximately US$10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: