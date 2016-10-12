Oct 12 Vectron Systems AG :

* Compared to the same period of the previous year, sales in Q3 rose by 24 percent from 17.786 million euros to 22.008 million euros ($24.65 million)

* Q3 EBITDA rose by 41 percent over the same period from 1.394 million euros to 1.971 million euros

* Q3 net income up 51 percent from 0.491 million euros to 0.743 million euros