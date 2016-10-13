BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group Q1 consol profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
Oct 13 KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd
* Expected result mainly due to decrease in leveraged foreign exchange and other trading income
* Group is expected to record significant decrease in net profit by approx over 50% for 9 months as compared to period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.