Oct 14 Hellaby Holdings Ltd

* Bapcor has provided an amended takeover notice, reflecting certain technical, timing and non-substantive variations

* certain technical, timing and non-substantive variations have been made by Bapcor Finance Pty Limited to proposed takeover offer

* Directors continue to recommend that shareholders do not enter into any commitment to accept proposed offer, before reading target company statement from hellaby

* Independent Hellaby directors reiterate their preliminary view that offer from bapcor is opportunistic

* Independent Hellaby directors reiterate their preliminary view that offer from bapcor is opportunistic

* Hellaby's independent committee of directors makes no comment on technical variations at this time