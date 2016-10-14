Oct 14 Infosys Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol profit 36.06 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 173.10 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 35.26 billion rupees

* Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 33.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 156.35 billion rupees

* Says declares interim dividend of 11 rupees per share

* Says appointed D.N. Prahlad as independent director