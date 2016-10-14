BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 14 Infosys Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol profit 36.06 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 173.10 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 35.26 billion rupees
* Consol profit in Sept quarter last year was 33.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was 156.35 billion rupees
* Says declares interim dividend of 11 rupees per share
* Says appointed D.N. Prahlad as independent director Source text: bit.ly/2db08fK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago