BRIEF-Biox extends bridge note
* Biox extends bridge note and announces that it has received a non-binding offer regarding an acquisition by its principal shareholder group
Oct 14 Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc
* Says entered into LOI with private investor for purchase of $10 million of preferred shares in Perma-Fix Medical Corp
* Says preferred shares of PF Corp would allow investor to own about 48.6 percent of co's issued and outstanding voting securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 SolarCity founder Lyndon Rive, who steered the dramatic growth of the biggest U.S. residential solar company before driving its sale to Tesla Inc, is leaving the electric vehicle maker in June, he said on Monday.