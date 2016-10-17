Oct 17 Wah Ha Realty Co Ltd

* Wah Ha Realty Co Ltd - Profit attributable for six months ended 30 September 2016 is expected to decline by around 60% as compared to HK$62.6 million

* Wah Ha Realty- Expected result due to decrease in aggregate fair value gains arising from revaluations of investment properties of Co