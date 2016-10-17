Oct 17 UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Has decided that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(ICE) should sell Trayport to preserve competition in wholesale energy trading

* Found that the merger would likely result in a loss of competition between ICE and its rivals

* Rejected alternative remedial action proposed by the companies, concluding that it would not be effective

* The group has decided that ICE will have to sell Trayport to a new owner, to be approved by the CMA, in order to preserve competition