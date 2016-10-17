BRIEF-Shang Properties says qtrly profit attributable 474.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly profit attributable 474.4 million pesos, down 10.3 percent
Oct 17 UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Has decided that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(ICE) should sell Trayport to preserve competition in wholesale energy trading
* Found that the merger would likely result in a loss of competition between ICE and its rivals
* Rejected alternative remedial action proposed by the companies, concluding that it would not be effective
* The group has decided that ICE will have to sell Trayport to a new owner, to be approved by the CMA, in order to preserve competition Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2elcJZN] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it sold a Tokyo-based building at an undisclosed price, on May 15