UPDATE 1-Japan Post sees profit turnaround this year, amid search for acquisition targets
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
Oct 17 Freddie Mac :
* Freddie Mac prices $1.2 billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F22
* Approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates are expected to settle on or about October 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Insurance unit profit up 4 pct in FY16/17 (Adds earnings results and for banking, insurance unit)
* Says it has taken out a loan of 0.14 billion yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, at the interest rate of 2.2 percent