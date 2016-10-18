BRIEF-JCR upgrades Mori Hills Reit Investment's rating to "AA" and changes outlook to stable from positive
* Japan Credit Rating Agency,Ltd.(JCR) raised the company's rating to "AA" from "AA-"
Oct 18 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* Further acquisition and portfolio optimisation for VIB Vermoegen
* Is adding another logistics centre to its portfolio, investment volume amounts to about 21.9 million euros ($24.53 million), with an initial yield of 8.7 percent
* Has also disposed of two smaller commercial properties with a total floor space of roughly 2,000 square meters
* The two properties had a combined share of about 0.2 per cent of the total rental revenue
* Total proceeds from sale of properties came in at about 2.3 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2ed2V7x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 22 The effects of Brexit are starting to be felt in the syndicated loan market as lenders seek greater flexibility on where and how they book loans to deal with the potential loss of passporting rights in a hard Brexit, a move that could cause operational problems for banks' agency functions.