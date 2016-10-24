Oct 24 Enerchina Holdings Ltd

* Is aware of unusual increase in price and trading volume of shares

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 25 october

* Notes there was a press article stating Win Wind Securities was in process of establishing a sino-foreign joint-venture securities firm

* Win Wind Being, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company submitted an application to china securities regulatory commission

* Save as disclosed , it is not aware of any reasons for these price and trading volume movements

* Application in relation to a possible formation of joint-venture securities with two third parties