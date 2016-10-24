Oct 24 Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Anticipates that it will enter into a backstop agreement on or before October 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* Pursuant to backstop commitments, expected each of investors, severally not jointly, to fully participate in rights offering

* Plans to pay investors backstop put premium equal to 5 percent of rights offering, in form of $6.25 million of new convertible notes