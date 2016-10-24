BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Basic Energy Services Inc :
* Anticipates that it will enter into a backstop agreement on or before October 26, 2016 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to backstop commitments, expected each of investors, severally not jointly, to fully participate in rights offering
* Plans to pay investors backstop put premium equal to 5 percent of rights offering, in form of $6.25 million of new convertible notes Source text (bit.ly/2eLMrkT) Further company coverage:
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.