BRIEF-Lightship Capital reports 9.9 pct in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, says may talk to co's board
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
Oct 26 Luzheng Futures Co Ltd :
* Luzheng trading (as purchaser) and Laiwu steel (as seller) entered into hot rolled wide steel plate purchase agreement
* Deal for consideration of approximately rmb2.93 million
* Pursuant to agreement, Laiwu Steel agreed to sell and Luzheng trading agreed to purchase hot rolled wide steel plate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)