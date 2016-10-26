BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 26 IIFL Holdings Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 12.14 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 9.67 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eQqccn Further company coverage:
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago