Oct 27 Waste Connections Inc

* Waste Connections Inc- for Q4 of year, we estimate revenue to be approximately $1.02 billion

* Waste Connections Inc- Q4 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waste Connections Inc- Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA estimated to be almost $315 million, or about 30.8% of revenue- SEC filing

* Waste Connections Inc- Sees Q4 net income attributable to Waste Connections to be approximately $97 million. Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2e0ycKe]