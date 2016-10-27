Oct 28 AMP Ltd :
* Deterioration in insurance sector over course of 2016 has
"significantly" impacted performance of wealth protection
business
* Amp ltd - estimated net impact from agreement on
australian wealth protection business profit margins is a $25
million reduction annually from fy 17
* Expects capitalised losses and other one off experience
items in order of $500 million in fy 16
* Amp - anticipated assumption changes will reduce
australian wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by
approximately $1.0 billion at a 5 percent discount margin
* Amp ltd - goodwill attributable to australian wealth
protection business expected to be fully impaired by $668
million when preparing 2016 year-end financial statements
* Impairment charges will not impact amp's fy 16 underlying
profit
* "anticipated assumption changes will reduce australian
wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by $1.0 billion at a 5
per cent discount margin"
* Amp's policy remains to pay dividends on a payout ratio of
70-90 per cent of underlying profits
* Impact of anticipated best estimate assumption changes
will absorb approximately $270 million of regulatory capital
