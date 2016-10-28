Oct 28 JM Financial Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.15 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 5.63 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4 billion rupees

* Initiated the process of launching a new private equity fund of approximately 7.50-10 billion rupees