BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 JM Financial Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.15 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 5.63 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 972.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4 billion rupees
* Initiated the process of launching a new private equity fund of approximately 7.50-10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ehTII5 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago