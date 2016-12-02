HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Quidel Corp
* Quidel corp - on december 1 voluntarily terminated its $140.0 million senior secured syndicated credit facility
* Quidel corp - in connection with termination, company expects to incur a charge in q4 of $0.2 million
* Quidel corp - from termination date to maturity date in august 2017 company anticipates cost savings of approximately $0.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing