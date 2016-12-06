UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Omnicell Inc -
* Preliminary expectation for revenue for first half 2017 is flat with that of first half of 2016- SEC filing
* Preliminary expectations of revenues for second half of 2017 are return to y-o-y organic revenue growth rates in long term 8% to 12% range Source text: [bit.ly/2gfPJz1] Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.