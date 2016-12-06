UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Dec 6 Synchronoss Technologies:
* Upon termination of merger under certain circumstances, co may be required to pay intralinks termination fee of $49.2 million - SEC filing
* Upon termination of merger under certain circumstances, Intralinks may be required to pay co a termination fee of $24.6 million Source text (bit.ly/2hc5Nzo) Further company coverage:
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.