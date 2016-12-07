BRIEF-CFT announces voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
Dec 7 Broadwind Energy Inc
* Broadwind energy- $23 million in new tower orders; will produce towers in its manitowoc, wi and abilene, tx facilities for 2017 delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* voting result of the annual general meeting and stock dividend
HOUSTON, May 18 Halliburton Co, the No. 2 oilfield service provider, expects to raise prices more than 10 percent this year, a higher increase than many customers expect but one executives said is crucial to fuel the oil industry's nascent growth.