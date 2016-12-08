Dec 8 HC International Inc :

* Letter of intent in relation to proposed acquisition is subject to, among others, execution of formal agreement

* Upon completion of proposed acquisition, it is expected that all existing directors of target group will resign

* Vendors are zou kai, hong chaoran, sun yi and wang fei, and target company is tianjin huijiayuantian advertisement media co ltd

* Company and vendors have entered into letter of intent in relation to proposed acquisition

* Total consideration for proposed acquisition shall be an amount in hong kong dollars equivalent to rmb360 million

