Dec 8 HC International Inc :
* Letter of intent in relation to proposed acquisition is
subject to, among others, execution of formal agreement
* Upon completion of proposed acquisition, it is expected
that all existing directors of target group will resign
* Vendors are zou kai, hong chaoran, sun yi and wang fei,
and target company is tianjin huijiayuantian advertisement media
co ltd
* Company and vendors have entered into letter of intent in
relation to proposed acquisition
* Total consideration for proposed acquisition shall be an
amount in hong kong dollars equivalent to rmb360 million
